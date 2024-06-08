SKUAST-Kashmir celebrates World Environment Day

Srinagar, June 07: Division of Environment Sciences, SKUAST- K and SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Centre in collaboration with GeoInfinity India & Ed Connect International, organized Envirothon to celebrate World Environment Day, in which officers , faculty members ,environmentalists, educationists and students from different schools of valley participated.

The multipronged programme was kick started by the Hon’ble vice chancellor,

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganaie, who interacted with the students and highlighted the significance of the day and explained the role that students can play in safeguarding the environment. Head Division of Environmental Sciences, Prof. Shoukat Ara, in her inaugural address, highlighted the genesis of the day and emphasized on halting of the degradation of Land, fragile ecosystems, water bodies and forests and stressed on environmental protection for the sustenance of life. Winners of the painting competition and ideation for environmental conservation, were awarded by Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Prof. Shabir Ahmad Wani. Prof Azmat Alam, OSD to Hon’ble Vice Chancellor proposed vote of thanks.