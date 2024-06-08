Kashmir Advocates Association hosts free medical camp at Srinagar High Court

Srinagar, June 07: Kashmir Advocates Association, in

collaboration with Paras Hospital Srinagar, successfully conducted

a comprehensive medical camp at the Jammu & Kashmir and

Ladakh High Court premises.

The event was inaugurated by the

Chief Justice, N Kotiswar Singh, and provided vital

medical services to over 350 legal professionals and individuals

involved in legal work as well as litigants.

The medical camp, which operated from early morning until 4:30

PM, featured a distinguished team of doctors and specialists from

Paras Hospital. Attendees were offered extensive health check-ups

and consultations, ensuring they received high-quality medical

care and expert advice.

Zahid Khan, Assistant Manager (Branding & Promotion) at Paras

Health Durganag Srinagar, played a crucial role in the seamless

organization and execution of the event. His dedication and efforts

were instrumental in facilitating this initiative, which addressed the

health needs of the legal community effectively.

The Kashmir Advocates Association expressed profound gratitude

to Paras Hospital and Khan for their unwavering support. The

Association reiterated its commitment to the health and well-being

of legal professionals, recognizing the significance of such health

initiatives in fostering a supportive and healthy legal fraternity.

This medical camp underscores the Association’s dedication to

community service and health promotion, highlighting its ongoing

efforts to support and uplift the legal community through

meaningful initiatives.