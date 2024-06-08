City

Kashmir Advocates Association hosts free medical camp at Srinagar High Court

Srinagar, June 07: Kashmir Advocates Association, in
collaboration with Paras Hospital Srinagar, successfully conducted
a comprehensive medical camp at the Jammu & Kashmir and
Ladakh High Court premises.
The event was inaugurated by the
Chief Justice, N Kotiswar Singh, and provided vital
medical services to over 350 legal professionals and individuals
involved in legal work as well as litigants.
The medical camp, which operated from early morning until 4:30
PM, featured a distinguished team of doctors and specialists from
Paras Hospital. Attendees were offered extensive health check-ups
and consultations, ensuring they received high-quality medical
care and expert advice.
Zahid Khan, Assistant Manager (Branding & Promotion) at Paras
Health Durganag Srinagar, played a crucial role in the seamless
organization and execution of the event. His dedication and efforts
were instrumental in facilitating this initiative, which addressed the
health needs of the legal community effectively.
The Kashmir Advocates Association expressed profound gratitude
to Paras Hospital and Khan for their unwavering support. The
Association reiterated its commitment to the health and well-being
of legal professionals, recognizing the significance of such health
initiatives in fostering a supportive and healthy legal fraternity.
This medical camp underscores the Association’s dedication to
community service and health promotion, highlighting its ongoing
efforts to support and uplift the legal community through
meaningful initiatives.

