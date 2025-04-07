SKUAST-K researcher awarded BioCARe Fellowship 2024-25

Srinagar, Apr 06: Dr. Nafiaah Naqash, a researcher from SKUAST-K, has been awarded the esteemed BioCARe Fellowship 2024-25 by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. Mentored by Dr. Showkeen Muzamil Bashir from the Division of Veterinary Biochemistry, FVSc & AH, SKUAST-K, she is set to embark on an innovative research journey.



This exceptionally competitive fellowship empowers women scientists across India with robust academic and financial support. This year, Dr. Nafiaah joins the selective circle of scientists driving innovations in the country.

Dr. Nafiaah has made notable contributions to environmental toxicology, particularly in microplastic contamination and the effects of multiple environmental stressors. Her work, featured in high-impact journals (with an impact factor up to 15.0), has brought critical attention to key ecological concerns.

She will be awarded a research grant of ₹59.9 lakh, including ₹27 lakh fellowship support for 3 years for a research project titled “Plastic Waste to Bioactive Healing Hydrogel for Effective Management of MRSA-Infected Diabetic Wounds’’

This remarkable achievement not only highlights Dr. Nafiaah’s scientific excellence but also reflects SKUAST-K’s expanding role as a hub of interdisciplinary research and innovation. With a clear mandate for cutting-edge research, SKUAST-K, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to national progress. These accomplishments stand as a testament to the university’s dedication towards contributing efforts for the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.