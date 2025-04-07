Farooq Renzushah addresses spiritual congregation at Hazrat Bulbulshah shrine

Srinagar, Apr 06 : Farooq Renzushah, chairman Hazrat Bulbulshah Trust (Awqaf) addressed a Majalis congregation at the holy shrine of Hazrat Bulbulshah today. Shrine was declared as the first Shrine of Kashmir as independent. The shrine which was built in 1320 A. D by Sultan Sader ud Deen Renchenshah & Sultana Kota Rani who were first to have Bait on his hand on spiritual orders and saved Kashmir from the terror of Zulqader Khan in 1321 A. D. Since then Kashmir remained the abode of Sufi Tasawuf, Renaissance ,mutual unity,communal & sectoral harmony .

The foundation of new built shrine were conducted amidst recitation of Sura Rahman , wanuwun & showering of flowers and Sheereni in 2003,

It was the blessing of Hazrat Bulbulshah that in 2009 Renzushah after taking over Commissioner Srinagar Municipal corporation ensured earmarking of substantial funds for constructing huge Khankah of same grandeur and same architect as built in 1320 A. D during life of Bulbulshah .

The holy Surah Al – Rahman was recited by Hazarat Bulbulshah from the podium of the Khankah.

The importance of this great saint was highlighted by no less than present Prime Minister of our India in indian Parliament in 2019 during his reply to President’s address when he in very categoric words said that Hazrat Syed Bulbshah , Syed Ali Shah Hamdaan Awal , Sheikh ul Aalam are the original identities of kashmir and his statement has become precious record of the precious library of Hazrat Bulbushah Trust , Renzushah said.

He expressed gratitude to all who cooperated with him to keep the holy shrine of Hazarat bulbulshah away from any state or centre Waqaf Act as non specified Khankah.

He said that the Eidgah Srinagar was dedicated to people of Kashmir by depositing three jewels in Sultan Shahab ud deen’s treasury and should also be traced in Toshkhana and present treasury of Government.

Renzushah said in case Amendment Bill has clear provision to include both specified and unspecified waqafs and private Awaqafs in fresh survey for the purpose for enumerating new waqaf created after 1990 same survey may be completed quickly without any favour or bias by neutral religious Tssawuf experts. He said age of shrine of Hazrat Bulbushah khankah should be counted from 1320 AD and can not therefore be included under any waqaf provisions even if all private waqaf or Awaqafs created after 1990 are brought under Waqaf Amendment centre Act after conversation of unspecified in to specified waqafs.

The preamble of Master plan of Srinagar 1990 will speak about who built Srinagar and why all sufi shrines of Tasawuf were kept on the right side of Jhelum ancient vitasta . Similarly it is better to retain the right side of the ancient Mimber of Shah Hamdan (2nd) who spiritually identified the right spot for it selected by Amir e kabir first . He said it is better to remove immediately under construction non acceptable left side Mimber presently being built by different stones.

Renzushah also intimated that in case they feel any inconvenience in displaying the holy Moi e muqadas from the premises & structures which have been taken over under new waqaf amendment they can place these holy relics in Hazrat Bulbushah shrine till people rebuilt new Dargah for these holy relics as they donated billions and gold of women folk in seventies for building the present Dargah. Law is law and cant be changed but the same law gives people liberty to rebuild new Dargah for such holy relics which have not been taken over under any amendment.