SKUAST-K organizes drug –de- addiction awareness rally

Srinagar, June 28: In an effort to combat the growing issue of drug addiction, and part of World Drug Day Celebrations SKUAST-Kashmir organized Drug-De-Addiction Awareness Rally on Friday at the Faculty of Horticulture, Shalimar Campus.

This event aimed to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of seeking help for addiction. The rally was flagged off byVice- Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Prof. N.A.Ganai from the Biodiversity Park of the campus. Speaking on the occasion Vice- Chancellor said, “our goal is to bring the community together to address this critical issue. Drug addiction is a serious problem that affects individuals and families across all demographics. Through this rally we hope to spread awareness, reduce stigma and encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help. Prof. Rafiq Ahmad Shahardar, Dean students Welfare informed that University has collaborated with prestigious NGOs of valley for organizing counseling sessions for students as a part of this initiative, in which counseling sessions would be organized by renowned Doctors and Counselors.”

Dr. Seemi Lohani NSS Program Officer and Coordinator of the program delivered a lecture on the prevailing conditions of Drug abuse in the valley before the onset of the awareness rally.

More than 100 NSS volunteers from post graduate program and under graduate programmes and some faculty members marched through the campus holding banners and placards with messages advocating for a drug-free life.