BIS achieves newer heights by holding SWC at a school on a far-off area in Doda

Doda, June 28: Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office (JKBO) of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is achieving newer heights every day, not only by improving its work, but by reaching to the schools situated at top of the mountains to hold Standards Writing Competition (SWC) in Government High School Hanch in district Doda of Jammu and Kashmir.

This school is situated 35 kilometers from district headquarters Doda on a mountain where reaching out through narrow roads is itself a difficult task.

A BIS resource person Raja Amir Karim reached the school at 10.30 am where mentor BIS standards club Om Raj Parihar had put all the arrangements for organizing the competition.

After the resource person reached school, headmaster of the school Manzoor Ahmed Wani, mentor, resource person, another teacher Azhar Hameed and members of the standards club held a plantation drive as part of the BIS’s programme to promote plantation.

The SWC began with singing of Manak Geet by members of the club followed by Orientation by the resource person.

Raja Amir Karim gave the detained overview of BIS activities including importance of choosing ISI marked products and how to differentiate between genuine and fake ISI marks. The resource person also gave details about the Hallmarking scheme and how to check three marks on gold articles and verifying the same on BIS Care App.

The members were also made aware about structures of standards the format of SWC which included foreword, scope, references, terminology, marking and labeling, packaging, tests and conclusion.

The topic for today’s SWC was Domestic Pressure Cooker in which 20 students participated.

After the competition, cash prizes were distributed among the first four winners and refreshment was distributed to all the members of BIS club.

The headmaster of the school appreciated BIS JKBO for holding SWC in the school and reaching out to the students in far flung areas situated on a hilltop.