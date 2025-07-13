Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar highway and key routes amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Sunday has issued a detailed advisory for vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other key roads across the Union Territory, effective for July 14, 2025.

The advisory comes amid the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and challenging road conditions along critical stretches.

NH-44: Slow Movement Due to Breakdowns and Road Narrowing

Traffic authorities reported slow vehicular movement from 1600 hrs on July 12 to 1600 hrs on July 13 due to the breakdown of four heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), as well as single-lane operation at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather. Commuters have been urged to remain cautious and expect delays.

Photo ID Mandatory After Cut-Off Timing

Residents of Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are advised to carry valid photo identification to facilitate their movement after designated cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur.

Travel Timing & Safety Advisory

Passenger/LMV Operators are advised to travel during daytime only, especially on the Ramban-Banihal stretch, where there is a high risk of shooting stones.

Goods Carriers transporting perishables or livestock must follow issued advisories and ensure timely loading due to single-lane traffic and road damage in multiple sections.

Fruit Growers and Load Carriers from the Valley are required to park their vehicles before 9:00 AM at designated points between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora.

All HMV operators are urged to avoid overloading, carry sufficient fuel, and check vehicle fitness before embarking on the journey. Only 6- and 10-tyre HMVs will be permitted through Dhar Road.

Traffic Plan for July 14, 2025

Subject to fair weather and road conditions:

SANJY Convoys, LMVs, and private vehicles will be allowed from both directions on NH-44.

HMVs will be permitted only on alternate days, following coordination between Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Cut-Off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Vehicles

From Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 hrs – 1200 hrs

From Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 hrs – 1300 hrs

From Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 hrs – 1400 hrs

Vehicles will not be permitted to travel before or after the stipulated cut-off timings.

HMV Movement & Alternate Route Advisory

HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni towards Srinagar post-assessment of traffic conditions but not after 1900 hrs.

Return Traffic: Tankers carrying fuel (Petrol, Diesel, LPG), FCI empty trucks, and HMVs up to 10 tyres must return via Mughal Road per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s directive.

Updates on Other Routes:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag (NH-244): Open to LMVs and designated HPSVs from both directions subject to weather and NHIDCL clearance. No other HMVs allowed.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari): Regulated one-way movement allowed:

From Minamarg to Srinagar: 0500 hrs – 1000 hrs

From Sonamarg to Kargil: 1130 hrs – 1730 hrs

SF convoys must not disrupt Yatra convoys.

Mughal Road: Open to LMVs and private vehicles from both sides. HMVs (up to 10 tyres) permitted only from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 hrs – 1800 hrs.

Helpline & Contact Numbers

Travelers are urged to confirm road status before starting their journey via these control room contacts:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

The Traffic Police urges all commuters to cooperate, follow advisories strictly, and remain updated on route conditions to ensure safe and smooth travel, especially during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.