Director Sericulture J&K inspects Grainage operations, promotes sericulture development initiatives

Srinagar, June 28: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director Sericulture J&K, on Friday inspected Grainage Operations at the Manager Seed, Main Grainage, Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar.

The inspection was aimed to assess the F1 Hybrid Silkworm Seed operations being conducted at the Grainges at Srinagar. During his visit, He emphasized that ensuring quality in Silkworm Seed production is a crucial element for enhancing the viability and output of silkworm cocoon production in the region indigenously.

The Director has informed that in this Summer Season the department has embarked to produce quality silkworm seed locally which will not only augment the seed production capacity of the Grainages and Seed Stations of the Department but also support silkworm rearers to boost silkworm cocoon production across J&K.

He further highlighted the success achieved this summer season in producing quality seed cocoons and projected a 10% to 20% increase in commercial cocoon production compared to last year. Bhat also addressed the ongoing Cocoon Auction Market in the Jammu division and announced plans to organize similar markets in every district of the Kashmir division.

This initiative aims to provide silkworm rearers and farmers with accessible platforms to sell their cocoon produce, thereby boosting their income and market reach. Furthermore, the Director exhorted District Sericulture Officers to ensure the timely completion of construction works and other departmental operations on time. He stressed the importance of meeting this year’s targets and providing comprehensive assistance to silkworm rearers to provide the benefits of various departmental schemes to them effectively.

Bhat urged silkworm rearers, farmers, and the youth to actively engage with the department, provide feedback, and take advantage of the various schemes and training programs offered to them by the department. This includes the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), which aims to foster a more integrated approach to agricultural development and under which the government has been providing sufficient funds to the Sericulture Department for the purpose. He also announced plans to establish additional silkworm reeling units across Jammu and Kashmir and called the youth to leverage the opportunities provided to them by the department.

The Sericulture Department remains committed to supporting the sericulture community and enhancing the region’s sericulture industry through continuous improvements, innovation, and active stakeholder engagement. In this connection the department is going to organize another phase of training programme across J&K for improving capacity building of all Stakeholders specially Youth, Silkworm Rearers, Women Folk and Farmers. The Director Sericulture J&K was accompanied by Project Executive Officer, Srinagar, District Sericulture Officers, Budgam/ Srinagar and other officers of the department.