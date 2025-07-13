Anantnag Deputy Commissioner visits GMC, assures support to injured pilgrims

Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag on Sunday visited Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to assess the condition of pilgrims injured in a bus accident pertaining to Amarnath Yatra and reviewed the arrangements therein.

The pilgrims were en route to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu after completing the Amarnath pilgrimage in Kashmir when their bus met with an accident in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. At least ten people, all from Madhya Pradesh, sustained injuries and were shifted to GMC Anantnag.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with the injured pilgrims and inquired about their health and the treatment being provided. He reassured the patients and their families of the administration’s full support and directed hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care.

One of the injured pilgrims said that the group had left early in the morning. “10-11 people have been injured. All of us are from Madhya Pradesh. We were travelling from Amarnath to Vaishno Devi and had left at 3 am. After the accident, we were brought to the hospital. We are receiving good treatment here,” he said.

Another injured pilgrim, Bhagirath, said, “I am from Mandsaur in MP. We had come for the yatra. The accident happened in Kulgam. I have sustained an injury to my eye. The arrangements here are good.”

Dr Tariq, an orthopaedic specialist at GMC Anantnag, told ANI, “We have 8-10 people here. Most of them have injuries on their head. Orthopaedically, they are all stable. After due investigations, all of them will likely be discharged in an hour. One person with chest trauma will be retained here, the rest of them will be discharged.”

Further details are awaited.

The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)