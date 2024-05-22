SKUAST-K hosts doctoral students from Pondicherry University under Student Exchange Program

Srinagar, May 21: Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-K received a batch of doctoral students from the Pondicherry University to undergo exchange program on the theme, “Exploring Urban Green Dynamics: Spatial, Floral and Ecological Perspectives” under Erasmus+ funded URGENT project on Urban resilience and adaptation for India and Mongolia.

The exchange program aims at building collaboration focussed on partnering in research and entrepreneurial opportunities in the urban green technology witnessing a huge surge due to ever increasing climatic challenges.

The program goes in accordance with the vision of Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. NA Ganai for making SKUAST-K a premier place of learning while taking a lead in the implementation of NEP 2020.

The program is being attended by 12 doctoral students including. Shovasish Karna, Ms. Aafreen, Ms. Varsha MK, Athees KS, Sankar Thampuran, Akula Ramasai, Ms. Tarangini, Sa-oo Wan Emi Phyllei, Ms. Jyoti Eyasmin, Ms. U. Revathy, Ms. Trishna Das and Ms. Spriha Yadav besides some students from the host institute.

The inaugural session began with the welcome address and brief overview of the program by Prof. Akhlaq Amin Wani (Coordinator). Prof. S. A. Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry was overwhelmed to express his views. In his address he talked about the green heritage and wetlands and their contribution in the landscape of Kashmir. Prof. Wani gave an account of activities to be covered during the 14 days event including lectures, hands on exercises, usage of field equipment besides drone demonstration for monitoring of urban greens followed by group project works.

Dr. Aasif Ali Gatoo presented vote of thanks for the inaugural session. Prof. PA Khan, Prof. MA Islam, Dr. Khursheed Ahmad Sofi, Dr. Shah Murtaza, Dr.Vaishnu Dutt, Dr.Amerjeet Singh, Dr. NA Pala, Dr. Iqbal Jeelani, Dr. Amir Farooq, Dr. Tariq Rather were among others who attended the event.