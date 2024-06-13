SKUAST-K establishes Directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and School of One Health

Srinagar, June 12 – Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has become the first agricultural university in India to establish a Directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship along with a School of One Health. This landmark decision was made during the 70th meeting of the Board of Management (BoM), held at the Shalimar Campus.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, saw the approval of several new centers and programs aimed at enhancing agricultural education and research. Attendees included Shri Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department; Shri G.A. Sofi, Secretary Technical, APD; Shri Fayaz Ahmad Lone, DG Codes, Finance Department; Dr. Tej Pratap, former Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K; Dr. V. K. Taneja, a prominent Agriculture & Veterinary scientist; Dr. Ravishankar C N, Director of ICAR-CIFE; and Dr. B.N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu.

Key decisions included the establishment of the Directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the School of One Health. Additionally, the Board approved the creation of the Division of Community Science and the Division of Poultry Sciences.

New academic programs were also sanctioned, including undergraduate degrees in Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Economics and Data Science. This expansion brings the total number of undergraduate programs at SKUAST-K to 13.

In postgraduate education, new master’s programs were approved, including an MBA with specializations in Agri-business, Marketing, Finance, and Agri-tourism; M. Tech in Renewable Energy Engineering; MFSc in Fishing Technology and Engineering; M. Sc. Agricultural Chemicals; and Ph.D. programs in Fish Biotechnology, Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, Agribusiness Management, and Wildlife Science.

The Board also ratified several academic, financial, and administrative reforms, and approved the recommendations of the selection committee for faculty placements and promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme.

This progressive move is poised to position SKUAST-Kashmir as a leader in agricultural innovation and interdisciplinary health studies, setting a benchmark for other agricultural universities in India.