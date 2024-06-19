Director Health visits Pahalgam, evaluates yatra route medical readiness

Srinagar, June 18:The Director of Health Services Kashmir conducted an inspection tour of the Phalgam axis of the Amarnath Yatra route.

During his visit, he spent time with the dedicated employees who have been deployed in advance to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra.

The Director visited key locations including Chandanwari, Pisho Top, and the alternate route of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which is being managed and maintained by the Border Roads Organisation (Becon). During the visit, he evaluated the current medical arrangements and interacted with the personnel on duty to ensure their well-being and readiness for the yatra.

Recognizing the critical importance of healthcare services for the pilgrims, the Director issued directives to establish two additional medical aid units along the alternate route. These units will complement the existing medical arrangements, providing comprehensive medical support and ensuring the safety and health of the pilgrims throughout their journey.

The Health Services team is committed to offering the highest standards of medical care during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of all staff involved in this significant annual event.

The Director extended his appreciation to the employees for their hard work and dedication, especially during the festive period of Eid Azha, and urged them to continue their exemplary service to the pilgrims.