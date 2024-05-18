Breaking

Mehbooba Mufti’s escort vehicle meets with accident, ITBP jawan injured

Agencies
An ITBP personnel was injured after an escort vehicle of People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti met with an accident near Uranhall Bijbehara area of Annatnag district on Saturday, officials said.

An official told that, Mehbooba Mufti was on way Bijbehara from Anantnag town when one of here escort vehicles met with the accident near Uranhall locality.

He said that an ITBP personnel got injured in the incident, who was shifted to SDH Bijbehara, where from he was referred to GMC Anantnag.

The official said that Mehbooba Mufti is safe and has proceeded towards her destination—(KNO)

 

