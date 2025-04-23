Pahalgam terror attack: Army, Navy chiefs brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; additional troops inducted to carry out search operations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Upendra Dwiwedi and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi on the security situation in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding areas following the terror attack in the region, sources mentioned on Wednesday.

According to sources, top officers have rushed to the affected areas, with local security forces on alert, and additional troops are being inducted in the area to carry out the search and destroy operations to nab the terrorists responsible for the attack.

“More troops have been inducted in the areas near the attack site to carry out search and destroy operations,” the source told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defence Minister expressed “deep anguish” over the attack, calling it a cowardly and reprehensible attack on innocent civilians.

“Deeply anguished by the news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families,” Minister Singh said in a post on X.

One naval officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was killed in the terror attack. Earlier today, the Indian Navy, while condemning the attack, also extended condolences to the families of the victims.

“Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief. The Indian Navy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others who lost their lives in this heinous act of violence,” read a post by the Navy.

This attack is considered one of the most significant and brutal terror incidents since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 in the region. Meanwhile, the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, has launched an extensive search operation in the Baisran area of Pahalgam to apprehend those responsible for the violence. (ANI)