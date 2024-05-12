Workers being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds, other flimsy pretexts: Sajad Lone

J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone today expressed concern over arrests and harassment of workers on OGW grounds and other flimsy pretexts and appealed to the Election Commission and administration to uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in the electoral process and not target parties and their workers selectively.

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Mr. Altaf Bukhari, Lone said, “I wholeheartedly agree with Altaf Bukhari that workers are being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds and other flimsy pretexts. Incidentally all these OGW lists have been prepared during NC regimes”, he said

Lone urged the Election Commission and the administration to ensure a level playing field for all political entities.

“We appeal to ECI to not be selective. And also look at the history and context of lists in the police stations. These are mostly lists prepared by NC”, he added.

He further asserted that the NC is desperate to play the victim card and enact a theatre of victimhood. He said that the Kashmiris are the victims of NC —-the cruel, enforced, installed rulers of the past.

“The status-quoist ecosystem is in full play. Those who believe in political changelessness in Kashmir are at work as in the past. Additionally the Tourist/ Tarbaaz (TT) is enacting a theatre of Victimhood”, he added.