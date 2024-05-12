Breaking

Workers being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds, other flimsy pretexts: Sajad Lone

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
ANI_20220822083

J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone today expressed concern over arrests and harassment of workers on OGW grounds and other flimsy pretexts and appealed to the Election Commission and administration to uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in the electoral process and not target parties and their workers selectively.

 

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Mr. Altaf Bukhari, Lone said, “I wholeheartedly agree with Altaf Bukhari that workers are being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds and other flimsy pretexts. Incidentally all these OGW lists have been prepared during NC regimes”, he said

 

Lone urged the Election Commission and the administration to ensure a level playing field for all political entities.

 

“We appeal to ECI to not be selective. And also look at the history and context of lists in the police stations. These are mostly lists prepared by NC”, he added.

 

He further asserted that the NC is desperate to play the victim card and enact a theatre of victimhood. He said that the Kashmiris are the victims of NC —-the cruel, enforced, installed rulers of the past.

 

“The status-quoist ecosystem is in full play. Those who believe in political changelessness in Kashmir are at work as in the past. Additionally the Tourist/ Tarbaaz (TT) is enacting a theatre of Victimhood”, he added.

You Might Also Like

J&K Police refutes Political allegations, says ‘No Political activist being harassed’

Election teams reach all 260 Polling Stations across Ganderbal

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Nine states, 1 UT head to polls in fourth phase

LS Polls 2024: Election parties dispatched for polling stations across Srinagar PC

DPAP will ensure justice to all communities, defeat those sowing discord: Azad

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ECI takes cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers in J&K: CEO Pole
Next Article DPAP will ensure justice to all communities, defeat those sowing discord: Azad
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

ECI takes cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers in J&K: CEO Pole
Breaking
All security arrangements well in place in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency: IGP Kashmir
Developing Story
India all set to overtake Japan as 4th largest economy by 2025, predicts Amitabh Kant
Breaking
Won’t waste time on seeking Statehood when it is already promised: Omar Abdullah
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.