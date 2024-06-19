Breaking

Senior Kashmir photojournalist Nissar Ahmad is no more

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Nissar Ahmad, a senior photojournalist passed away today after a prolonged battle with a life-threatening illness.

Ahmad had undergone a major operation two years ago for cancer management but continued to work diligently for The Hindu until his health deteriorated recently.

He had been admitted to SMHS hospital on Tuesday morning. He breathed his last at SMHS Hospital in the afternoon today.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) has expressed grief over the death of senior photojournalist Nasir Ahmad.

In a statement, the KPPA said that Nisar’s passing away has left a vaccum in the photojournalistic circles of Kashmir.

The KPPA also expressed sympathy with Nisar’s family and prayed to Almighty to grant a highest place to Nisar in the heaven and provide forberance to his bereaved family in this hour of grief.(KNS)

You Might Also Like

Mirwaiz expresses grief over deaths of over 500 Hajj pilgrims

Anti Aitqaad, Anti Tasawuf forces set holy of holiest Shrine of Syed Reshi Naseeb ud Deen Gazi Sangam Eidgah on fire after earlier failed attempt

One held in connection with Reasi terror attack: J-K Police

Two militants killed, Cop and Army soldier Injured in Sopore Encounter

Gunfight Breaks Out In Sopore

Share This Article
Previous Article Anti Aitqaad, Anti Tasawuf forces set holy of holiest Shrine of Syed Reshi Naseeb ud Deen Gazi Sangam Eidgah on fire after earlier failed attempt
Next Article Mirwaiz expresses grief over deaths of over 500 Hajj pilgrims
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“A matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir”: Manoj Sinha on PM’s visit to Srinagar on International Yoga Day
Developing Story
Twelve injured in collision between two vehicles in Handwara
Breaking
After suffering early exit in T20 World Cup, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz touch down in Pakistan
Developing Story
Nocturnal Blaze Guts 2 Houses, 6 Injured by LPG Blast in Bazipora Ajas
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.