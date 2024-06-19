Senior Kashmir photojournalist Nissar Ahmad is no more

Nissar Ahmad, a senior photojournalist passed away today after a prolonged battle with a life-threatening illness.

Ahmad had undergone a major operation two years ago for cancer management but continued to work diligently for The Hindu until his health deteriorated recently.

He had been admitted to SMHS hospital on Tuesday morning. He breathed his last at SMHS Hospital in the afternoon today.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) has expressed grief over the death of senior photojournalist Nasir Ahmad.

In a statement, the KPPA said that Nisar’s passing away has left a vaccum in the photojournalistic circles of Kashmir.

The KPPA also expressed sympathy with Nisar’s family and prayed to Almighty to grant a highest place to Nisar in the heaven and provide forberance to his bereaved family in this hour of grief.(KNS)