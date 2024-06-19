Mirwaiz expresses grief over deaths of over 500 Hajj pilgrims

Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the tragic deaths of more than five hundred pilgrims from various countries, including pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir, who died due to severe heat, dehydration, and heatstroke during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Mirwaiz expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families and loved ones of the deceased pilgrims and paid tribute to their faith.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior photojournalist Nisar Ahmed, who was associated with the renowned newspaper “The Hindu.

He paid tribute to the professional journalistic services of the deceased and conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family and loved ones of the deceased. He offered special prayers for his forgiveness and Jannat-ul-Firdous.(KNS).