Anti Aitqaad, Anti Tasawuf forces set holy of holiest Shrine of Syed Reshi Naseeb ud Deen Gazi Sangam Eidgah on fire after earlier failed attempt

Srinagar, June 19: Today entire area of Shahar khass abode of Hanafi Sufiyat mourned and protested from early in morning after listening most shocking and tragic incident of setting Holy shrine of Hazrat Syed Baba Naseeb ud Deen Gazi located along its Hanafi Jamia Mosque Sangam in Eidgah Srinagar area on fire. Renzushah, Adil Noorani, Ab.Ahad Makhdoomi, distinguished Tasawuf scholars and thousands of Aishiqaan e Rasool saw rushed to the holy shrine after the incident.

Slogans raised, to expose all culprits responsible for stealing of Moi e Muqadas in 1962, burning of Chrar sharief Gousul Azam shrine, other hundreds of shrine particularly present iconic Shrine of Hazrat Reshi Gazi.

Entire holy edifice of the holy shrine, Roza sharief Sanctum sanctorum and most precious religious and Tasawuf books were destroyed in this gruesome fire incident with out any doubt caused by enemies of Tasawuf. Who clearly seem to have set this Reshi shree adjacent to Hanafi Jamia Mosque Sangam. The attempt to set it on Fire was made few days earlier before Eid when it’s door of Sanctum Roza sharief was set on fire but one devotee lady detected it and local people brought the fire under control before it could Engulf the holy shrine.

The locals, Sajadah Nisheen, president of shrine and Imam of Hanafi Jamia Mosque brought it in notice of nearby police station and FIR was lodged. The distinguished Sufi scholars also on Arafa reached to the shrine and appealed for protection of all Sufi shrines of Kashmir. Farooq Renzushah chairman Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya international along Mirwaiz Adil Noorani, and Imams of Hanafi Mosque, Sajadah Nisheens of Holy Gazi shrine and offered Fateh on most revered Reshi of Kashmir.

They were shown the Front door of Sanctum of the holy shrine. However, the dreaded enemies of Tasawuf again tonight succeeded in their nefarious design to set entire shrine including two holy Chinar trees inside shrine on fire. Entire Shahar khass area particularly Eidgah area came to stand still and large number of devotees rushed to the place of incident.

While speaking on the occassion Khwajah Farooq Renzushah Chairman Jamaat Aitqaad , Mirwaiz Adil Noorani and Abdul Ahad Makhdoomi said that it is most alarming tragedy that these attempts to vanish and erase our Sufi shrines have been made in Kashmir right from stealing of holy relic of great prophet saw in 1962. They appealed people to remain peaceful and control their emotions as People of Aitqaad do not believe in violence. It is responsibility of administration to apprehend culprits and not to hush up matter like all such previous incidents made to erase Tasawuf in Kashmir.

Renzushah said the proof of Hushing up such matters by political culprits of time who were made to put the relic back on spot Sanctum is very obvious that till now they were never yet identified while their names in Hazratbal Conspiracy is present in classified documents with centre Government.

Similarly the police sub inspector who is presently on rank of Very senior position after double promotion accorded to him in 1996 being posted in Chari sharief who as sub inspector protected iconcollastic Mastgul who burnt Chari sharief. He was safely brought out in fire brigade vehicle like hero ignoring his Heinous crimes of being culprit of burning of Chrar sharief.

Renzushah said two times Holy Dastageer shrine Khanyar was made target, once by planting mine and later by setting it on fire. But matter was hushed up by political regimed to protect interest of their vote banks. Two times Baba Hanif shrine in Budgam was set on fire. Syed Gafoor shrine was burnt in Safa kadal, Shah Niyamat Ullah Qadri shrine was desecrated, handicapped devotee in Tujar Sharief Shrine was killed.

Renzushah said on 9th March 2012 Murderous attack were made on him when he came out of holy shrine of Dastageer sahib Saria Bala after personally displaying holy relic. In Qazigund Hazrat Bhagdadi shrine was destroyed, in Jamalata One 13th century old Hanafi mosque was converted to Food supplies department godown, All distinguished personalities played role to restore peace and calm down the anger of large section of devotees hurt by such Heinous acts. On appeal of distinguished personalities and people Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reached on spot. Surprise was expressed that V.C of Waqf Board since the attempt made on shrine has not still reached to console hurt sentiments of people.

The Ulmas said that Waqf board has 100 Cr. Worth Gulmarg hotel on Boulevard and billions of income from Waqf shrines but they have not installed Rs 500 worth CCTV camera on shrine after attempt to burn it was made before Eid nor any Waqf official bothered to find the gate of such important Shrine of Syed Reshi Naseeb ud Deen Gazi. People of the area demanded immediate and urgent investigation to trace the culprits who set shrine on fire.

This is not time to put kani Shawals around necks of Imams of radical ideologies but it is time to put those who speak venom against Awaliya’s of Kashmir in dock and trace out which kind of radical ideologies they have introduced in Kashmir since 1990 which believe in setting Hindu Temples and Muslim Sufi shrines on fire like sultan Sikander of 14th century.