Secy ARI convenes public outreach prog in Kulgam

Kulgam, June 11: Secretary ARI Trainings Department, Shabnam Kamili, as part of government’s ambitious public outreach programme, convened a public darbar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday to address the issues and grievances of the people.

The event witnessed huge participation from the public, including delegations from Devsar, Frisal, Qaimoo, Yaripora, Kund, D H Pora, Behibagh, Pombay, Kulgam, Manzgam, DK Marg and other areas. These delegations projected their grievances and demands seeking speedy redressal of the same. The members of Traders and Fruits Association Kulgam and Auqaf Committee voiced their issues concerning the development of their respective areas.

The key issues and demands raised by the participants included the early construction of Aamnoo Shurat road, posting of a cardiologist in DH Kulgam, the establishment of public libraries at Qaimoo and Pahloo, upgradation of PHCs at Qaimoo and Devsar, construction of Doori bypass at D H Pora, repair of Chimmer D H Pora road besides completion of various developmental projects in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Shabnam Kamili assured the participants that all their grievances and demands would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate action.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, presented an overview of welfare and development initiatives being implemented in the district.

Among others, the camp was attended by ADDC, Bashir Ahmad Wani, ADC, Viqar Ahmed Giri, ACD, Syed Naseer, ACR, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, ACP, Nazia Hassan, SDM Noorabad, Bashir Ul Hassan, CEO, CMO, Executive Engineers, Tehsildars and other officers from district administration.