NHM J&K releases hospital rankings for April on e-Sahaj Portal

Srinagar, June 11: National Health Mission J&K on Tuesday released the ranking of Public Health facilities on the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), (JK e-Sahaj) for the month of April 2024.

In the category of New Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, GMC Rajouri clinched the first rank, followed by GMC Kathua, GMC Udhampur, GMC Baramulla and GMC Doda. The bottom five in this category include MCCH Anantnag, GMC Handwara and GMC Anantnag.

In the category of District Hospitals, the DH Shopian ranked first, followed by DH Reasi, DH Ganderbal, DH Kishtwar, Government Hospital, and Gandhi Nagar. The bottom five in this category include DH Ramban, DH Kulgam, DH JLNM Srinagar, DH Samba and DH Pulwama.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the first rank has been clinched by CHC Hira Nagar Kathua, followed by CHC Langate, Kupwara, CHC Kralgund Kupwara, CHC Mendhar Poonch and CHC Nagam, Budgam. The bottom five in this category include CHC Thanamandi, Rajouri, CHC Yaripora, Kulgam, CHC Zachaldara Kupwara, CHC Ramnagar, Udhampur and CHC Khansaheb, Budgam.

JK e-Sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration in J&K) initiative was formally launched on November 04, 2022, as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lt Governor, J&K for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres.

JK e-Sahaj has been integrated with the Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and the RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.

Hospital Ranking has been assigned for different categories of facilities i.e. Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, District Hospitals and CHCs. The ranking has been done based on registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e-Sahaj for the month of April 2024, on a real-time basis. The detailed list of facilities is shared on the NHM website.