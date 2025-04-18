Search, seizure in Baramulla in connection With Muslim League (Masrat Alam Faction) Activities: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that continuing its efforts to curb unlawful activities and dismantling terror ecosystem, Baramulla Police conducted search on April 17, 2025 at the residence of Masqood Allie son of Mohammad Sultan Allie resident of Chakloo, Baramulla in connection with investigation of case with FIR nr 12/2024 u/s 10,13 UA(P) Act.

A Spokesperson said tha that the search, carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, yielded the following incriminating items are Six (06) posters of the “Muslim League – Masrat Alam Faction”, One (01) membership card, One (01) Lava keypad phone with a SIM card, One (01) Samsung smartphone (battery and SIM card removed), One (01) white7 pendrive, One (01) locket‑type pendrive and Rs 30,000/- cash.

All recovered items have been seized and logged as evidence. The investigation remains ongoing, and further legal action will be taken as warranted during investigation.

Baramulla Police reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace and security across the district. Stringent measures will continue to be employed against all unlawful elements to ensure the safety and security in the district, he said.