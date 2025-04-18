CS discusses plans with stakeholders to boost tourism in Jammu

In a significant move towards revitalising tourism in Jammu division, the Department of Tourism today presented a strategic and action oriented roadmap to the Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, regarding promotion of tourism across the region, during an exclusive meeting held here in this regard.

Besides Commissioner Secretary, Tourism; Secretary, PWD and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the meeting was attended by CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Deputy Commissioners Jammu, Reasi and Udhampur; Director Tourism, Jammu and other concerned officers of the department. In addition, the meeting was also attended by the major tourism and travel operators including hoteliers and traders.

Dulloo impressed on the department to redouble efforts towards vigorous promotion and publicity of the tourism circuits. He enjoined upon them to be proactive across all the social media platforms, using the services of influencers there to reach out to the masses.

He asked for starting rafting and paragliding at some of the places across the region, taking utmost care of the safety parameters. He also asked for roping in the professionals in this tourism trade activity to train the youth.

The Chief Secretary asked the department to frame the Homestay policy as soon as possible with other guidelines for registration of BnB enterprises.

He also directed for devising the loan product for development of Home-stays in the region as per the past directions.

On the occasion, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, gave a presentation detailing the multifaceted approach focused on thematic circuits, adventure tourism, heritage experiences, infrastructural upgrades and promotion of offbeat destinations, aimed at making Jammu a year-round diversified tourist destination.

She threw light on five major tourist circuits envisaged by the department to make tourism a major activity across Jammu region. These circuits were discussed to ensure multi-day stay of tourists in the region based upon their choice and interests.

Several itineraries were proposed in these circuits based on thematic, heritage, adventure, pilgrim and other offbeat destinations to prolong the stay of tourists here besides encompassing the tourism spots across adjacent districts.

The identified major tourist circuits that were unveiled during the meeting included the Katra–Shivkhori Circuit, emphasizing on pilgrimage, adventure and border tourism. This circuit integrates spiritual hotspots like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Shivkhori and heritage sites such as Krimchi Temples and Raghunath Temple, Ranbireshwar besides nature trails of Mantalai and Patnitop and border tourism (Suchetgarh). Chenab Valley Circuit covering Bhaderwah, Kishtwar and Doda and white water rafting at Shibnote, trekking trails and valley tourism (LalDraman, Warwan).

This route blends adventure, natural beauty and cultural richness with activities like rafting at Baradari and scenic treks through Warwan Valley. The itineraries taps into Bhaderwah, a region with growing tourist footfall and the newly accessible Tatapani, now linked via Sanagldan Railway Station.

Samba–Kathua Circuit focused on religious, heritage and water-based tourism, highlighting Basohli, Ranjit Sagar Lake and Sarthal besides the pilgrim sites of Budha Amarnath and Gurudwara Nangali Sahib.

Similarly, Pir Panjal Circuit encompassing Rajouri and Poonch, this circuit offers fort tourism, cultural immersion and alpine treks, promoting sites like Peer Ki Gali and Budha Amarnath Ji.

Moreover, a bundle of adventure and offbeat trails to several alpine lakes like Chandann Sar, Nandan Sar, Katoria Sar were proposed. Besides, trekking routes and unexplored valleys were mapped with plans for eco-tourism and sustainable adventure tourism in collaboration with mountaineering institutes.

Additionally, a Rs 4 crore project was proposed under CAPEX 2025–26 to develop a full-fledged paragliding facility, complete with lounges, cafes, sunset points and public utilities at Aithem

With respect to the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, it was given out that a Tourist Information Centre (TIC) and branding initiatives are underway at the world’s highest railway bridge site, with audio-visual content to engage the visitors and enhance their experience on visiting this engineering marvel.

As far as promotion of Border Tourism is concerned, a major upgrade of the Suchetgarh border site including a pavilion expansion of the capacity of around 3000 persons and establishment of a museum was also revealed to make it a round the year tourism destination.

Regarding the Baradari Rafting Centre, Reasi, it was added that the plan contains institutionalisation of the rafting tourism.

This will include forming of rafting associations, fixing rates and reviving UT/National-level competitions there to promote this aspect of the tourism.

With respect to the marketing and promotional strategies, a plethora of material in the shape of high-quality brochures, thematic leaflets and district-specific collaterals were released to bolster visibility across the country.

These destinations were also promoted through participation in leading Travel Marts like SATTE (Delhi) and OTM (Mumbai), the meeting was informed.

It was said that hosting of PGTI Golf Tournaments at Jammu Tawi Golf Course for national and international exposure are now a regular feature thereby showing the steady success of the department in showcasing Jammu as an independent tourism place on the map.

The stakeholders, present on the occasion, also gave their inputs and views for making this strategy successful. They praised the department for its efforts and showed enthusiasm in selling these packages and circuits with the active support of the department in the season ahead.