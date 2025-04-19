Search Op in B’la, recovered material linked to banned Muslim League

Baramulla, Apr 18: In a continued crackdown on unlawful activities and efforts to dismantle the terror support network, Baramulla Police on April 17 carried out a search operation at the residence of Masqood Allie, son of Mohammad Sultan Allie, a resident of Chakloo, Baramulla.

A police spokesman said that the operation was conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation in FIR No. 12/2024 registered under sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P) Act], and was executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

“During the search, police recovered several incriminating items allegedly linked to the banned organization Muslim League – Masrat Alam Faction. The seized materials include Six posters promoting the Muslim League (Masrat Alam Faction), One membership card, One Lava keypad phone with an active SIM card, One Samsung smartphone (battery and SIM card removed), One white USB pendrive, One locket-type pendrive and cash amounting to ₹30,000,” he said.

The spokesman said that all recovered items have been seized as evidence, and further investigation is underway. Police said appropriate legal action will follow based on the emerging facts.

“Baramulla Police reiterated its firm commitment to upholding peace and stability in the region. Stringent action will continue against all individuals and groups involved in promoting unlawful activities. Our efforts to safeguard the district from threats to its security will remain uncompromising,” he said.