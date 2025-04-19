Rain, hailstorm hit south Kashmir parts, mercury dips

Srinagar, Apr 18: Rains and a severe hailstorm lashed parts of south Kashmir on Friday, causing widespread damage in several areas. The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and snowfall across the region over the next 24 hours.

In particular, Kulgam and Shopian districts were hit hard, with the hailstorm wreaking havoc on apple orchards — a primary source of livelihood for locals. The affected villages include Shadab Karewa, Kanipora, Zawoora, Manloo, Narapora, Pargochu, and parts of Shopian town.

The unexpected hailstorm caused widespread concern among farmers and apple growers, who depend on the orchards for their livelihoods. The preliminary reports suggest substantial losses.

Director MeT Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that active western disturbance will impact Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding areas starting on April 18 late evening.

” Under the influence of this system, widespread light to moderate rain and snow (at higher altitudes) are expected across J&K, with peak activity between the night of April 18 and late night on April 19, ” he said.

“The system is expected to cause heavy rain and snow (at higher reaches) in the Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division and the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division, including areas like Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shupoain, Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg, and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass.

Thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and strong winds (40-50 km/h gusting to 60-70 km/h) are also likely.

Dr Mukhtar further said that in view of the adverse weather could disrupt surface transport, including the Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highways, as well as other major roads in the middle and higher reaches of J&K.

“There is also a possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in many areas,” he said.

As per MeT advisory, the weather transition may trigger landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas. Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations from April 18 until the afternoon of April 21, 2025.

The weather change may also lead to a rise in water levels in rivers, local streams, and nallas, causing potential waterlogging in low-lying areas, it said.