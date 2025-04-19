Spring bloom spins high hopes for Kashmir’s tourism & business industry

Srinagar, Apr 18: With the onset of spring season in Kashmir valley, the unfurling bloom is already attracting an increased tourist influx setting a scene for a good tourist and business season this year.

The stakeholders and those associated with the business have expressed hopes for a vibrant tourist season which forms a crucial part of Kashmir’s economic stability.

While the Kashmir valley saw a record number of visitors flocking from across the country and globe previous year, the stakeholders pin hopes on a good season for this year also. As per the news reports, over 6.7 lakh visitors have visited Tulip Garden so far while the opening of the garden marks the beginning of spring in Kashmir.

Those associated with the tourism industry believe that this year the industry is poised for a significant boost, with tourist footfall expected to surpass last year’s numbers.

While the spring season sets the scene for the arrival of the tourists amidst the breathtaking beauty reflected from across Kashmir, the bloom creates an unparalleled and captivating landscape lending a remarkable experience for the tourists.

“The tourism industry is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, and the peak season kick-starts from April. For the past two years, the valley has witnessed record tourist footfall . This year we also expect a significant rise in tourist arrivals which is always a turning point for this industry,” said Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Javed Ahmad Tenga.

Pertinently, nowadays tourists in large numbers are flocking to Kashmir to immerse into the breathtaking colours of spring and capture the essence through photography and videography.

The key attractions during this season are the blooming orchards, gardens and mustard fields that burst into a riot of colorful blossoms.

“The spring season marks the beginning of the influx of tourists to the valley. This sets the scene for the tourism industry while we can anticipate increasing tourist arrivals in coming months, Fayaz Ahmad, an official from the tourism department said.

With an anticipated surge in tourism,the stakeholders also believe that there is a need to address infrastructural development to attract more and more tourists to the valley.

“Tourists have already started to visit Kashmir, there is a sense of optimism and anticipation in the air. We hope this season also brings record tourists to the valley,” Rameez Mir, who deals with the business of crafts.

Pertinently the arrival of toirists filips the business sector across the Kashmir valley.

Pertinent to mention here, 6,71,926 visitors have flocked to Tulip Garden in just 20 days since it was thrown open on March 26, 2025. This remarkable number marks the highest-ever footfall in the history of the garden.

According to details revealed by a new report 27,810 locals, 3,91,918 domestic tourists and 2,198 international visitors have visited for the Tulip show.

The surge in footfall is historic when compared to previous years. In both 2022 and 2023, the garden saw 3.65 lakh visitors, and in 2024, the number went up to 4.45 lakh. This year the figure has already gone past 6.71 lakh, and with several days of the season still remaining.

The officials expect a further surge in tourist arrivals anticipating surpassing the previous records.