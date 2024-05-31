Screening panel reconstituted for Kashmiri migrant’s registration must expedite the process: Tarigami

The Screening Committee reconstituted by J&K Government for provisionally registered Kashmiri Migrants should initiate the process for their registration on a regular basis without any further delay”.

These families whose number is stated to be 1400 have been facing severe hardships for almost a year since their relief and ration has been stopped.

A delegation of these migrants recently met him and narrated the pathetic condition they have undergone during this period and are even unable to feed their families in absence of payment of relief.

Even violence hit and victim families included under provisionally registered migrants have also been denied the payment of relief and ration assistance, which is highly deplorable.

Worthwhile to mention here that these migrants stand registered provisionally for more than two and half decades and authorities should have conducted screening of these cases since long and should not have allowed them to suffer adversely.

The members of the Screening Committee must immediately do the needful so that these families are registered regularly and ensure that their pending relief and ration is released at the earliest to mitigate their sufferings.(KNS)