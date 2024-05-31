Breaking

‘Casspir Runs Over Elderly Man in Srinagar Locality’

Agencies
1 Min Read

A 65-year-old man was killed after allegedly run over by a casspir (vehicle) in Hawal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, eyewitnesses said.

They informed that one Abdul Salam (65) came under a police vehicle near Firdous Cinema Hawal, and left with critical injuries.

It has been, in the meantime, learnt that the person was shifted to SKIMS Soura by a police team, where the doctors declared him as dead on arrival.

Confirming it, a senior police officer told GNS that, ‘it is an RTA (Road Traffic Accident).’

More details awaited. (GNS)

 

