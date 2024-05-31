Srinagar-bound Vistara flight gets hoax bomb threat call

A Vistara flight bound for Srinagar, carrying 177 passengers and one infant, received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting swift action by the airline and security forces. Flight no-UK-611, which departed from Delhi, landed safely at Srinagar Airport at approximately 12:10 AM.

In this regard, the Vistara spokesperson, while confirming the incident, said that concerned authorities were immediately informed as per the established protocol.

“Following the protocol, we immediately informed the relevant authorities, and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Srinagar International Airport, where all customers were disembarked. We fully cooperated with the concerned authorities to clear the mandatory security checks. All the necessary checks have been conducted, and the aircraft has been cleared to resume operations. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us,” the spokesperson said.

Airport authorities at Srinagar said that a coordinated response with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was swiftly put into action after Air Traffic Control (ATC) Srinagar received the input regarding the threatening call.

“A bomb threat call targeting Vistara flight UK611, arriving from Delhi, prompted immediate action by airport authorities at Srinagar International Airport. The incident unfolded when Air Traffic Control (ATC) Srinagar received an information ‘threatening call’, sparking a swift and coordinated response from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” airport authorities said.

An airport official confirmed on the phone that the threat was deemed non-credible and normal operations resumed.

Despite the disruption, all passengers are reported to be safe, and the situation is being handled with the utmost priority to ensure their security. (ANI)