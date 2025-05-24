“Don’t worry, everything will come back to normal”: Rahul Gandhi interacts with students in Poonch affected by cross-border shelling

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited a school in Poonch and interacted with the students affected by Pakistan’s cross-border shelling.

Gandhi told the students that their way of responding to this problem should be to study and play really hard.

“Now, you have seen danger and a little bit of a frightening situation, but don’t worry, everything will come back to normal. Your way of responding to this problem should be to study and play really hard and make a lot of friends in school,” the Congress MP said.

Gandhi also visited the civilian areas and the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara in Poonch affected by the cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

The Lok Sabha LoP also posted on X about his visit, asserting that he will raise the people’s demand and issues at the national level.

“Today I met the families of those who lost their lives in Pakistan shelling in Poonch. Broken houses, scattered belongings, moist eyes and painful stories of losing loved ones in every corner – these patriotic families bear the biggest burden of war with courage and dignity every time. Salute to their courage,” he said.

“I stand strongly with the victim families – I will definitely raise their demands and issues at the national level,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hamid Karra said that Poonch district in the Union Territory was the worst affected by Pakistan’s recent cross-border shelling.

Earlier, a five-member Trinamool Congress delegation on Thursday met with the families affected by Pakistani shelling in Poonch district, expressing solidarity with the families and reaffirming their commitment to humanity and peace. (ANI)