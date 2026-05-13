Satish Sharma extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 26: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, Transport, and Science & Technology, Satish Sharma, on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, conveying his heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being to all.

In his message on the eve of the festival, the Minister conveyed his sincere felicitations to the people across Jammu and Kashmir and described Eid-ul-Adha as a sacred occasion that symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice, devotion, compassion and brotherhood. He said the festival holds immense significance and inspires people to uphold the values of selflessness, generosity and care for fellow human beings.

Satish Sharma observed that festivals such as Eid-ul-Adha play a vital role in strengthening the social fabric by promoting unity, mutual respect and communal harmony. He said the occasion serves as a reminder of the timeless teachings of empathy, kindness and coexistence, encouraging the society to rise above differences and work collectively for peace and progress.

The Minister emphasized that the true essence of Eid lies in sharing happiness with others, extending support to the less privileged and fostering a spirit of togetherness.

The Minister expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the traditions of brotherhood and harmony and inspire people, especially the younger generation, to embrace compassion, tolerance and social responsibility.