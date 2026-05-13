Sakeena Itoo extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 26: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo on Tuesday extended her warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In her message, the Minister conveyed heartfelt wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, praying that the blessed occasion brings peace, prosperity, happiness and good health to every household.

Sakeena Itoo said that Eid-ul-Adha symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, brotherhood and selfless service to humanity. She expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, unity and togetherness across J&K for which our region is known.

The Minister also prayed for continued peace, progress and wellbeing of the people and wished everyone a joyous and blessed Eid-ul-Adha.