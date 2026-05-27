Eid-ul-Adha today

LG Sinha, CM Omar extend greetings

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have extended their heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, which is being observed on Wednesday.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all. Eid-ul-Adha celebrates the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and brotherhood. The sacred occasion serves as a reminder for humanity to embrace the eternal values of love, compassion and forgiveness. May this Eid usher in joy, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life.”

CM Abdullah, in his message, conveyed heartfelt felicitations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and beyond, stating that Eid-ul-Adha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, generosity, and obedience to the will of Almighty Allah.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (Peace Be Upon Him) and the unwavering obedience of his son Hazrat Ismail (Peace Be Upon Him), the Chief Minister said that the occasion teaches humanity the values of faith, devotion, patience, and submission to the command of Allah. He said their exemplary legacy continues to inspire people to uphold righteousness, selflessness, and compassion in their lives.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, communal harmony, and mutual respect among people, and urged people to remember the underprivileged and needy during the celebrations. He prayed for peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people and wished that the auspicious occasion bring happiness and blessings to every household.