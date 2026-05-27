Budgam minor rape-murder:CM visits bereaved family, assures justice

‘Such elements have no place in civilised society’

RK News Service

Budgam, May 26: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the family of the minor girl who was brutally murdered on Sunday morning, offering words of comfort and solidarity during this hour of immense grief at their residence in Galwanpora village of Budgam district.

Expressing profound sorrow over the tragic loss of the child, the CM conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and assured them that the government stands firmly with them in their pursuit of justice.

“The incident has shaken the conscience of society,” the Chief Minister said, asserting that such elements have no place in a civilised society. He said the government will ensure that the case is taken to its logical conclusion and that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is awarded exemplary punishment in accordance with the law.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLA Budgam Agha Muntazir Mehdi and civil and police administration of the district.

The minor girl, who had gone missing on Saturday, was found dead in a nearby field in Galwanpora village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday morning. The incident triggered widespread shock and grief across the area. Subsequently, police took cognisance of the matter and arrested the accused within 36 hours of the commission of the crime.