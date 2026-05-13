Politics

Rana greets people on Eid-ul-Azaha

ByRK NEWS

May 27, 2026

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 26: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, describing the festival as a symbol of sacrifice, compassion and selflessness.

In his message, the Minister said that Eid-ul-Azha reflects the values of benevolence, generosity and devotion, inspiring the people to strengthen the spirit of mutual respect and brotherhood in society.

“I hope that this auspicious occasion further enhances the atmosphere of harmony and togetherness and serves as a beacon of peace, prosperity and development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Minister said.

Javed Rana prayed for lasting peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed hope that the festival would reinforce communal harmony, amity and social cohesion among all sections of the society.

The Minister also urged the people to celebrate the festival with a spirit of unity, compassion and care for the underprivileged, in keeping with the true essence of Eid-ul-Azha.

By RK NEWS

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