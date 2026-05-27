Drug peddler’s Rs 1 cr property attached

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 26: Continuing its sustained crackdown against narcotics trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police have attached an immovable property belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Anantnag district in connection with a narcotics case registered in Srinagar.

“The attached property is a residential house belonging to Aamir Hassan Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, a resident of Bonpora Dupatyar, Bijbehara, constructed over land bearing Khasra No. 134 at Bonpora Dupatyar, Bijbehara, Anantnag, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 1 crore,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here. “The action was carried out under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 17/2026 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Shergari, Srinagar.”

The attachment proceedings were executed in the presence of the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Bijbehara, after completion of all due legal formalities. The said property shall neither be sold, transferred, nor otherwise dealt with without prior permission of the competent authority.

J&K Police reiterated its firm commitment towards dismantling narcotics networks and taking stringent legal action against individuals involved in drug trafficking and related activities. Police also appealed to the general public to cooperate and share any information related to drug peddling or narcotics networks to help build a drug-free society.