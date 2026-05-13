Politics

Javid Dar greets people on Eid-ul-Adha, prays for peace, prosperity

ByRK NEWS

May 27, 2026

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 26: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Minister expressed hope that the festival would further enthuse harmony, compassion and strengthen the fabric of peace in the society.

In his message, the Minister said that Eid-ul-Adha is a sacred occasion that symbolizes the timeless values of sacrifice, generosity, empathy and devotion. He said the festival offers an opportunity to reflect upon the importance of unity, brotherhood and mutual respect while fostering a spirit of togetherness among people from all walks of life.

“May this blessed festival usher in peace, prosperity and happiness in every home and illuminate our lives with hope, positivity and compassion,” the Minister said.

The Minister also wished for the well-being, good health and continued success of the people. He urged the people to celebrate the festival with a spirit of love, sharing and compassion while remembering the less privileged sections of society and extending support to those in need.

By RK NEWS

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