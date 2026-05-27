Police disclose identity of accused

‘Withheld earlier due to legal procedures’

Arif Rashid

Budgam, May 26: A day after an accused confessed to the rape and murder of a minor girl in Galwanpora village, Budgam Police on Tuesday disclosed his identity as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, a resident of the same village.

In an official statement, police said the accused’s identity had not been revealed earlier as several crucial legal procedures were underway during the initial stage of the investigation, and premature disclosure could have adversely affected the evidentiary and legal process.

Police said the investigation conducted so far has established that no other individual was involved in the commission of the crime.

Appealing to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony, Budgam Police urged citizens not to take the law into their own hands or circulate rumours, speculative content or unverified allegations regarding the case. The statement warned that strict legal action would be initiated against anyone found spreading misinformation or attempting to disturb public order.

Police also appealed to media organisations and social media users to exercise responsibility and restraint while reporting or commenting on the matter, stating that the circulation of misleading or unverified information could create unnecessary public anxiety and adversely impact law and order.