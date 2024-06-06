SANJY – 2024: Director Health visits semi-permanent hospital at Batlal camp

Srinagar, June 05: Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather along with Yatra Unit, DHSK on Wednesday visited Baltal base camp site to take stock of the upcoming 100 bedded hospital to be functional during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2024.

Spokesperson DHSK said a threadbare meeting along with all the stakeholders associated with the hospital work was conducted with a stress on its timely completion.

“First Aid centre which has been made functional for the advanced deputed team was well appreciated by the Director after taking stock of it,” he said.

The director also visited Nilgarth and Domail sites. He directed the officers/officials of health care workers for implementation of robust and foolproof work mechanism to ensure better health care delivery systems are in place.

Dr Rather focused on the action plan presented to him and instructed all officers and other stakeholders to work diligently to ensure that all the health institutes are fully prepared well in time for the start of the annual Yatra.

He stressed the need for seamless coordination among all parties involved to guarantee the availability of comprehensive healthcare services for the pilgrims.

This is for the first time that the health department has introduced semi-permanent infrastructures for base hospitals in Baltal to improve healthcare during the yatra. “We have been working on the semi-permanent hospital for the past two months,” the director said.

Dr Rather said that four stations have been made ready. He also said that the teams have been deputed to Baltal 15 days ago to ensure that all the healthcare facilities are ready.

He said that all the line departments and other concerned stakeholders are on toes and a 4/4 critical care ambulance has been made available in case any employee faces any issues.

The director said that some 55 health facilities have been made ready enroute the yatra site and six base hospitals will work in the upper and lower areas.

Due to active efforts of the Government, the Yatra will cater to the rush of pilgrims and the department has upgraded its facilities to live up to the requirements of pilgrims.

He said all hospitals/health facilities in the vicinity of transit routes will have emergency response systems in place including adequate manpower at all hours.

“Oxygen Manifolds System will be made functional at Sonamarg, Baltal, Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni, Sheshnag, and Civil Hospital Pahalgam,” he said.

He said that specialist doctors like cardiologists, respiratory physicians, physicians, orthopaedicians, general surgeons, medical officers etc. will be deployed for the yatra.

The director also said that this year they have introduced a remote monitoring system which will monitor all base hospitals.

“Although the health department has made all the health care arrangements enroute the holy cake at both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, pony ambulances are an additional facility that will remain with the yatris till they reach the cave and vice versa,” he added.