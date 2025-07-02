LG Sinha flags off first batch of pilgrims of SANJY-2025

Jammu, July 02: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of devotees for the pilgrimage to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp, today.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and blissful journey.

“This sacred pilgrimage is a journey of faith and self-discovery. Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe and comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva and deep soul-stirring experience,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said the administration, people of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, and security forces have made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims.

“More than 4,500 devotees set off to the holy Cave Shrine in the first batch for the darshan of Baba Barfani today. Jammu city has come alive with a new vibrancy. The enthusiasm of pilgrims is very high.

Undeterred by terror incidents, devotees of Bhole Baba are arriving in huge numbers, demonstrating their immense faith. I hope that this year’s Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Eminent spiritual leaders; heads of religious organizations; public representatives; senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, prominent citizens, and devotees in large number were present at the Flag-off ceremony.