Kashmir

Gulmarg’s century-old Shiv temple gutted

Aatif Qayoom
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 05: An ancient temple situated on top of a hillock at the tourist destination of Gulmarg was gutted after a fire erupted at midnight on Wednesday, officials said.Officials said that just before dawn, the blaze broke out in the Shiv Temple, also known as Rani Temple. Despite efforts by the police and residents to extinguish the fire, the temple could not be saved. This temple, renowned for its religious significance and its appearance in Bollywood classic ‘Aap Ki Kasam’ with the iconic song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, was reduced to ashes.Reports indicate that the fire, which began at approximately 3:45 AM, consumed the wooden structure overnight despite the swift response from local fire services and law enforcement.
Originally constructed in 1915 by Mohini Bai Sisodia, the wife of Maharaja Hari Singh, the temple was known as Mohineshwar Shivalaya or Rani Temple. Managed by the Dharmarth Trust under the former royal family’s oversight, it was a prominent pilgrimage site in the valley.
Meanwhile, authorities have commenced an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. The incident not only obliterated a historic structure but also struck a deep emotional and spiritual chord with the local community and devotees who frequented the temple.

 

 

