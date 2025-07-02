Security tightened along Jammu-Srinagar Highway as Amarnath Yatra begins

Security has been heightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) as the Shri Amarnath Yatra commenced on Wednesday. The first batch of pilgrims was flagged by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha. The official start of the Yatra will take place on July 3, with pilgrims travelling via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Before the flag-off, LG Sinha offered prayers at the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu. As the pilgrims began their journey, the air was resonated with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Bam Bam Bhole.’

Reacting to the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sat Sharma said, “Thousands of devotees have come here for Baba Amarnath Darshan. Just two months ago, a different environment was created, but today we can see how the devotees are raising Baba Bhole’s slogans. The people have faith that they are in safe hands.”

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack, tension prevailed in the region, and security concerns were raised. In light of the recent Pahalgam attack, security concerns have been heightened in the area. Several security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of the devotees. A facial recognition system has been installed, and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has ramped up surveillance, deploying K-9 (dog) squads along with personnel on the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route for thousands of pilgrims.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, stated on Tuesday that comprehensive security and administrative arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3.

Speaking to ANI, IGP Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi said, “In a few days, Amarnath Yatra will begin. J&K police and the administration have made elaborate arrangements. From a security perspective, we have also implemented multi-layered and in-depth arrangements for how the police and other security forces respond to various security scenarios.

Rehearsals and mock drills will also be performed.”

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also visited the Baltal base camp to review necessary arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Sinha met with officials from all departments to review security, logistics, and coordination for this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

He also said that the administration and security forces have made better arrangements this year to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for devotees from across the country. (ANI)