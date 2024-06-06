SED launches 7-day summer camp to promote healthy lifestyles

Pulwama, Jun 05: In a bid to foster healthy living among students, the School Education Department has organised a seven-day summer camp in a remote village in the Pampore tehsil of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The camp, aimed at students from Higher Secondary School Khrew, commenced with an inaugural function attended by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Pulwama, Abdul Qayoom Nadvi at hilly village of Wahab Sahab falling under Pampore education zone.

Addressing the media, CEO Nadvi informed that this summer camp is part of a broader initiative being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir to instill healthy lifestyle habits among students.

The first day of the camp featured a walk through the forest area of Wahab Sahab, selected to underscore the benefits of staying close to nature.

“Physical activity is a prerequisite for a healthy lifestyle,” Nadvi said, adding that walking is one of the best physical activities, offering numerous health benefits.

He also underlined the importance of a clean environment for healthy living, revealing that the camp would cover various topics, including the significance of cleanliness.

Nadvi pointed out the crucial role students play in maintaining cleanliness within their school environments.

He stressed that the message of maintaining personal and environmental cleanliness needs to reach all households, as these practices are essential for a healthy lifestyle.

He added that throughout the week-long camp, students will engage in activities and discussions designed to promote physical fitness and environmental awareness.