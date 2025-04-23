Sajad Lone leads JKPC’s candlelight vigil in Srinagar’s Polo View to condemn Pahalgam massacre

JKPC President and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone led a solemn candlelight protest at Polo View in Srinagar, joined by the party’s rank and file, to condemn the brutal Pahalgam attack that claimed innocent lives.

Addressing the media, Lone described the Pahalgam killings as “profoundly regrettable,” underscoring that “this is the gravest attack on our people in the past thirty years.”

He lamented that tourists—who come “in good faith,” stay in Kashmiri hotels, travel in local vehicles, dine in our restaurants, and shop in our markets—have been ambushed by outsiders, asking, “If they kill our guests, who bears responsibility?”

“All of Kashmir today is shedding tears of blood,” Lone continued. “These slain tourists were part of our hearts. The mass turnout in the streets must send a clear message to these nefarious elements: this is our land, and these visitors are our guests. Lay down your bullets; we will not tolerate even a glare at our guests.”

Reflecting on Kashmiri hospitality, he noted, “For decades, our people have been renowned for their warmth and generosity. But now, the blood of our guests stains our conscience. It was outsiders who struck, not we, the natives.” He said the outpouring of grief and solidarity across every street and corner should serve as a stern warning to those wielding guns that such atrocities “will no longer be tolerated.”

Lone lamented the erosion of sacred traditions into “stigmatization” but vowed, “We will not stand for it.” He condemned the terrorists’ ever-changing aliases and questioned, “Have they not already killed enough Kashmiri Muslims? They claim religion, then politics, then ideology—but neither faith nor politics justifies murder. Our religion forbids it, and so do we.”

Highlighting true Kashmiriyat, he praised a local ferryman who lost his life wrestling a rifle away to protect tourists, and those who carried the wounded to safety.

“That,” he said, “is the essence of our culture.” He warned that the external villains behind this atrocity aim to cripple Kashmir’s economy and leave its people destitute—but asserted firmly, “They will not succeed.”

Lone was joined by JKPC Secretary Abbas Wani; Provisional Secretary Irfan Mattoo; Spokesperson Muneeb Quraishi; and Secretary to the Party President Tasaduq Yasin.

Also present were Youth Wing leaders: YJKPC President Mudasir Karim; Spokesperson Sheikh Rizwan; Secretary Zulfiqar Bhat; Budgam District President Wahid Khan and Secretary Ishfaq; Baramulla Vice President Muzamil; Beerwah Secretary Showkat Khan; Srinagar Secretary Arshid Sultan; and Zadibal Student Movement Head Aaqib Bhat.