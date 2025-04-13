Sakeena Itoo visits SKIMS, SMHS Hospital in Srinagar

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today visited the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura and SMHS Hospital Srinagar to enquire about the condition of students injured in the tragic Handwara road accident.

During her visit to SMHS Hospital, Sakeena Itoo interacted with the family members of injured student undergoing treatment at the facility.

Interacting with the Principal GMC, Medical Superintendent and other doctors on the occasion, the Minister asked them for constant monitoring of injured student’s recovery process. She directed the hospital authorities to ensure that the best possible treatment is provided to her.

Later, Sakeena Itoo also visited SKIMS Soura and enquired about the well-being of another injured student undergoing treatment at the facility.

Interacting with the attendants of injured girl student, the Minister assured them all possible support from the government.

While interacting with the Director SKIMS, Medical Superintendent and other doctors, Sakeena directed them to prioritize the medical care of the injured student and offer all necessary support to her family. She further asked the Director SKIMS to personally monitor the treatment facilities of the injured student.

While speaking on the well-being of both these students, Sakeena said that the wellbeing of these young students is of utmost importance. “I have directed the hospital authorities to prioritize their recovery with dedicated attention and compassionate medical care”, she said.