Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K Police announces Rs 20 lakh cash reward

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday announced Rs 20 lakh cash reward for any information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The reward has been announced by Anantnag police and reads: “Any information leading to the neutralization of the terrorists involved in this cowardly attack shall be rewarded” . The police said identity of the informer shall be kept strictly secret and shared numbers— 9596777666 – SSP Anantnag and 9596777669 PCR Anantnag.

