“Terrorists caught them and shot them outside the hotel”: Relative of Gujarat’s Yatish Parmar killed in Pahalgam attack

Yatish Parmar and his son became the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attacks on Tuesday.

According to Prashant Nathani, relative of Yatish Parmar, his brother-in-law and nephew went to Jammu and Kashmir on April 16 and were supposed to stay there for 15 days. They went to listen to Morari Bapu’s katha and left for sightseeing on Tuesday morning.

As soon as they went outside the hotel for sightseeing, they were caught by terrorists and shot dead at zero range. The information was given to the family at 5 am on Wednesday, and the Union Government is completing all the processes to hand over the dead bodies.

“The incident happened when our brother-in-law and nephew were there, and they left the site and went outside. There was a terrorist attack and both the brother-in-law and nephew became victims of it. They left from here on 16th April and were supposed to stay there for 15 days. They went there for 15 days to listen to Morari Bapu’s Katha and left for sightseeing yesterday morning. As soon as they went out for sightseeing, terrorists caught them and shot them outside the hotel. We got this news yesterday evening, and today at 5 am, we came to know that this incident has happened. The central government is bringing their dead bodies to hand them over to us after completing the entire process”, he told ANI.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began at his residence on Wednesday evening. The high-level meeting discussed the recent security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

The meeting included top leaders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who were part of the committee. The National Security Advisor, Cabinet Secretary, and Defence Secretary. (ANI)