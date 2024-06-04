Breaking

Sajad Lone concedes defeat, Congratulates Er Rashid on Baramulla Victory

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Tuesday conceded defeat and congratulated Er Rashid for his victory in Baramulla Parliamentary constituency.

In a Post on X, Sajad lone wrote, “With all humility at my command I accept defeat. And it is time to congratulate Engineer Rashid. I wanted to make a difference. I thought we should be empowered economically , socially and politically to be able to make a difference and be counted. We had suffered a lot in the past 30 yrs and been robbed of all our dignity.”

“The people’s mandate is supreme. I accept the people mandate with all humility”, he said.

