Breaking

Fire breaks out in residential house in Batamaloo; Prompt response prevents major damage

Arif Khan
Arif Khan - Online Editor
1 Min Read

A massive fire broke out in a residential house in the Barampathar area of Batamaloo late Wednesday evening.

As per Officials, The Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) department received a distress call at 9:34 PM, following which fire tenders were immediately dispatched at 9:35 PM.

“Responding to the emergency were fire tenders from F&ES Headquarters Gawkadal, Fire Station MR Gunj, Fire Station Babdem, and Fire Station Rawalpora”, they said.

“The firefighting operation is being conducted under the supervision of Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) F&ES Headquarters Zorawar Singh, Mobilizing Officer F&ES Headquarters Aijaz Ahmad Shah, and DFO City Muzaffar Ahmad.”

Officials said, “Thanks to the swift and coordinated action by the fire services, the situation has been brought under control. The cooling process is currently underway to eliminate any remaining hot spots and prevent re-ignition.”

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further updates are awaited.

You Might Also Like

Three persons held with 01.600 kgs of Charas powder in Bandipora: Police

Independence Day-2024: Full dress rehearsal held across Jammu division with Patriotic fervor

Minor boy dies after hit by vehicle in Awantipora

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

DC Srinagar reviews progress of establishment of new Industrial Estates

Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Govt condemns heinous Pahalgam terror strike
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K Govt condemns heinous Pahalgam terror strike
Breaking
25 Indians, one Nepali citizen killed in Pahalgam terror attack
Developing Story
Pakistan must abandon terror links or face consequences: MEA after Pahalgam Terror Attack
Breaking
Pahalgam terror attack: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to chair all-party meeting on April 24
Breaking