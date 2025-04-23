Fire breaks out in residential house in Batamaloo; Prompt response prevents major damage

A massive fire broke out in a residential house in the Barampathar area of Batamaloo late Wednesday evening.

As per Officials, The Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) department received a distress call at 9:34 PM, following which fire tenders were immediately dispatched at 9:35 PM.

“Responding to the emergency were fire tenders from F&ES Headquarters Gawkadal, Fire Station MR Gunj, Fire Station Babdem, and Fire Station Rawalpora”, they said.

“The firefighting operation is being conducted under the supervision of Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) F&ES Headquarters Zorawar Singh, Mobilizing Officer F&ES Headquarters Aijaz Ahmad Shah, and DFO City Muzaffar Ahmad.”

Officials said, “Thanks to the swift and coordinated action by the fire services, the situation has been brought under control. The cooling process is currently underway to eliminate any remaining hot spots and prevent re-ignition.”

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further updates are awaited.