Kashmiris after years of silence have boldly spoken out: Waheed parra

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para on Tuesday lauded the active participation of Kashmiris in the electoral process, marking a pivotal moment after years of political silence in the region.

He congratulated winning Lok Sabha candidates from Kashmir valley.Para specifically congratulated Ruhullah Mehdi, Engineer Rashid, and Mian Altaf on their electoral victories. He also expressed gratitude towards PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and the party’s supporters for their unwavering support throughout the election campaign.

In a post on X, Parra said, “Kashmiris, after years of silence, have boldly spoken out through their votes for the first time – to break the cycle of silence and to reclaim voice. Congratulations to @RuhullahMehdi sb, Er Rashid sb & Mia Altaf sb on their victory. Thanking @MehboobaMufti Ji and @jkpdp supporters for all the help.”

