RTO Kashmir suspends 14 driving licenses for various violations

Invoking section 184, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir on Friday ordered the suspension of at least 14 driving licenses for different offences, stating that the suspension shall be revoked only after passing the Driving Institute Refresher Course and a more stringent test for the driving license re-test.

An order issued by the RTO Kashmir, a copy of which is available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), states that in the exercise of powers vested with RTO Kashmir under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 read with Rule 21 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules,1989, the driving licenses of the defaulters are suspended.

The suspended licenses are linked to offences such as rash and negligent driving, obstruction to ambulances, breach of route permits, lack of speed-limiting devices, riding without a helmet, and overloading passengers.

Speaking to KNO, the RTO Kashmir stressed that the suspensions will only be revoked after passing the Driving Institute Refresher Course, followed by a more stringent test for the driving license in a re-test.

He said the suspension should serve as a deterrent to those who keep on violating the traffic rules and jeopardise their life and the lives of other people on the roads.

“We will be carrying random inspection drives in the coming days and those found violating the traffic and motor vehicle acts will be dealt with as per the relevant laws,” the RTO said—(KNO)